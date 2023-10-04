Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 97,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,535. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

