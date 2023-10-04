Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. 81,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

