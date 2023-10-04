Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.82. 773,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

