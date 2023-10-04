Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 662,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $429.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

