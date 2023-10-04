Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flower City Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.28. 9,421,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,548,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

