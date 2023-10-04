Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.5% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after buying an additional 1,327,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

