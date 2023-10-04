Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 303 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. 1,268,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,822. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

