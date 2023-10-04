Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

EAT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. 113,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

