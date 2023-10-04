Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 7.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $820.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $859.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $780.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $338.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

