Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$15.48

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

D.UN stock opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.97. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$8.77 and a 52-week high of C$17.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.35.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

