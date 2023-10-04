Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $14.55

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 3.8 %

HCAT stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $556.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $73,600. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

