Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.58

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DSP
Institutional Trading of Viant Technology
Viant Technology Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.29.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.