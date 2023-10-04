Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.58

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 131.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 427,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

