Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $6.58

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 131.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 427,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

