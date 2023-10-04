Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 14,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.79 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.