Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1,630.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

