Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.77. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

