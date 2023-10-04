Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

