Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,010.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,095.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,815.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,194.67.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

