Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Steel Connect worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STCN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,849,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 536,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Connect

In related news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $398,133.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,220.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Trading Down 5.2 %

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

