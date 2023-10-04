Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Fluor Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE FLR opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

