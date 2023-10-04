Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

