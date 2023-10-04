Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.