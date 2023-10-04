Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $269.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

