Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Acquires £20,014.50 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Sarah J. Caffyn bought 3,639 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($24,192.55).
Caffyns Price Performance
LON:CFYN remained flat at GBX 550 ($6.65) during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 527.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 525.21. The firm has a market cap of £14.85 million, a P/E ratio of 597.83 and a beta of 0.85.
About Caffyns
