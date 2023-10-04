Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Insider Acquires £20,014.50 in Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Sarah J. Caffyn bought 3,639 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($24,192.55).

LON:CFYN remained flat at GBX 550 ($6.65) during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Caffyns plc has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 527.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 525.21. The firm has a market cap of £14.85 million, a P/E ratio of 597.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

