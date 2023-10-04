Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.08.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 437,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 384,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

