Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

CCD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 32,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

