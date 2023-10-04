Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
CCD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 32,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $24.68.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
