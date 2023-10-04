Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CCD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 28,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

