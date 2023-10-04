Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CCD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 28,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $24.68.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
