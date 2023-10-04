Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,013. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

