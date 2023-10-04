Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

CHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 85,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,036. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

