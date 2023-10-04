Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 4,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
