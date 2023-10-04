Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 4,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

