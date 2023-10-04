Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
CSQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 41,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,040. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
