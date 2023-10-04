Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

CSQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 41,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,040. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.