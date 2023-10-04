Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 7.7%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 2,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.