Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$48.96 and last traded at C$49.36. Approximately 189,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,130,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Cameco Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 231.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.0907611 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.