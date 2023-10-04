Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

