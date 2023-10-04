Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.71. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 7,360,736 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGC
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 613,768 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.