Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.04. 75,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.13.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

