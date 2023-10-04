Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

