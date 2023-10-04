Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 7,622,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,449,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.