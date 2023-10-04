Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.96. 312,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

