Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 5.2%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. 56,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,265,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,310 shares in the company, valued at $634,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,784 shares of company stock worth $2,343,566. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

