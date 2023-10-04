CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,009.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,292 shares of company stock worth $189,377 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 527.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,074,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,164,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 985,010 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares during the period.

CDNA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 126,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. CareDx has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

