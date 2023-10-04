Carlson Capital Management Buys Shares of 8,543 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,868,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,019,000. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,827,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,303.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 254,139 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

