Carlson Capital Management Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 200,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.71. 160,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

