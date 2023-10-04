Carlson Capital Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,334,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $418,052,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VSS stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 232,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,530. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

