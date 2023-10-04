Carlson Capital Management Has $423,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,453. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

