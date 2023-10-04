Carlson Capital Management Has $72.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $72,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,008,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.94. 63,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,571. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.55.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
