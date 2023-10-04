Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,870,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,880,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

