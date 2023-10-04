Carlson Capital Management Purchases 2,550 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,146. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

