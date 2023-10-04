Carlson Capital Management Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $134.56. 382,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

