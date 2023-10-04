Carlson Capital Management Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 691,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,328,000 after buying an additional 69,213 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 67,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 722,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 6,134,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

