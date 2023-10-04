Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 106,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

CCL stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 16,432,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,888,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

